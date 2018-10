Why do I need to know ça te dit?

This informal expression will make a really useful addition to your social French as a casual way to invite people to do things with you.

What does it mean?

Broken down in to its individual parts, ça te dit translates as ‘it you say’, which doesn’t really mean anything.

But, you’ll hear it used in spoken French all the time to mean something like ‘do you feel like it’, ‘do you want to’ or ‘what do you think.’

People often use it when making social plans or inviting people to get together.

You can use it as a stand-alone phrase, like this: On va aller voir un film ce week-end. Ça te dit? (We’re going to see a film this weekend. Want to come?).

Or, you can also use it as the start of a question by adding the preposition de and a verb in the infinitive. For example, Ça te dit de voir un film ce week-end? (Do you feel like seeing a film this weekend?).

One thing to be aware of is that adding quelque chose to the end of this expression changes the meaning completely.

In this case, the question ça te dit quelque chose? means ‘does that mean anything to you?’ or ‘does that ring a bell?’

You might hear this expression used when someone is reminding you of something or somewhere, for example, On est y allé avec Marc en été. Ça te dit quelque chose? (‘We went there in summer with Marc. Does that ring any bells?’).

A good reply could be, oui, ça me dit quelque chose.(Yes, that sound familiar.) Or, non, ça me dit rien. (No, that doesn’t ring any bells.)

How can I use ça te dit?

Ça te dit d’aller au cinéma? - How about going to the cinema?

Si ça te dit, on pourrait aller boire un verre ensemble. - We could go for a drink if you like.

(the above examples are from wordreference.com

