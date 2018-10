Why do I need to know 'Laisse Tomber'?

It's a useful and straightforward expression that's easy to understand and that makes you feel you've got the hang of French conversation once you know how to use it.

So, what does it mean?

Laisse tomber translates literally as 'leave fall' but it means to let something as in 'leave it!', 'forget it!' or 'let it go!' or to drop something as in give it up.

It can also mean to let someone down, or to fail someone.

Some examples:

Le travail ne m'intéressait plus, alors j'ai laissé tomber.

The job didn't interest me any more, and so I dropped it.

Tu n'as plus le temps d'aller à tes cours de dance le soir? Alors, laisse tomber!

You don't have time to go to your dance lessons in the evening anymore? So drop them!

Mes amis m'ont laissé tomber hier soir, ils ne sont pas venus au cinéma.

My friends let me down last night, they didn't make it to the cinema.

