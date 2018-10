Uber to set up rival to Velib' in Paris

US ride hailing app Uber might have shaken up the taxi market in the French capital but now it has set its sights on a different challenge.

From early 2019, the taxi app will be offering a bike hire service just like the pioneering 10-year-old Velib system which recently turned into a fiasco.

The service, introduced by Uber at a trade show on Thursday, will be called Jump and its bright red, electric bikes will no doubt prove hard to miss on the streets of the French capital.

So far it is unclear exactly when the launch will happen and how many bikes will be available for hire.

"The deployment will be progressive, but the goal will be to compete with other offers," Uber said.

Like other rival bike hire services in the capital, Uber's Jump bikes will be available to be picked up and dropped off anywhere in the city instead of using docking stations.

Customers will be able to book them on the Uber app.

Road deaths shoot up in September

The number of people killed on French roads shot up by 8.8 percent in September. After a sharp drop in August (-15.5 percent) and July (-5.5 percent), the news of the increase will no doubt come as a blow to the French government which has made cutting road deaths one of its priorities. In September, 323 people were killed on France's roads - 26 more than were killed in the same month in 2017. Sécurité routière : hausse du nombre de morts de 8,8% au mois de septembre #Société https://t.co/KmnXWaQOT5 — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) October 18, 2018 For more on this story CLICK HERE.

Hunter shot dead during nighttime boar hunt