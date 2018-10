Why do I need to know Ça roule?

You will hear it all the time in spoken French and it's a great little expression to add to your vocabulary to give your conversation a native touch.

So, what does it mean?

The expression literally means 'That rolls' but when people use it in conversation it actually means 'All good!', 'I'm good!' and 'That's works!'.

This handy expression can also be used as a question to mean 'How's it going?' or 'How are things?'.

One of the most common responses to Ça roule? is the equally colloquial expression Comme d'hab! (shortened from comme d'habitude) which means 'as usual'.

Or you could simply reply with Ça roule.

Alternatives

To get the same meaning across you can say the more common Ça va? literally meaning 'Is it going?' but actually translating as 'fine' or good'.

Like Ca roule it can also be used as a question to mean 'How's it going?', 'How are you?' and 'Are you ok?'.

Some examples:

Alors, Simone, ça roule? - So, Simone, how's it going?

Donc, je t'attends devant le cinéma à 21h? - Ça roule! - So, I'll wait for you in front of the cinema at 9 pm? - That works!

