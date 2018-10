The French government has made its intentions clear, with Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne aiming to introduce London-style city centre tolls in a bid to keep pollution levels down in the country's largest towns and cities.

"Today, the law already allows local authorities to set up tolls, but only for experimental purposes and for only three years, which is too short given the investments that would need to be made. The law must be remedied," said Minister of Transport, Elisabeth Borne in January.

And it looks like the minister could be one step closer to making her dream of congestion charges come true, with the move included in a draft law on mobility revealed by French political magazine Contexte on Wednesday.

The idea is that local authorities around France will have the choice of charging a vehicle an access fee in either all or some of the urban areas they are responsible for, with the charge collected as vehicles cross into the city.

Vehicles stand in a traffic jam at the entrance of Marseille on January 10, 2018. Photo: AFP

All this will be with the aim of "limiting car traffic and fighting against pollution and environmental nuisances", according to the draft law.

So how much will drivers be asked to cough up?

When it comes to urban areas with more than 100,000 residents, the rate will be no higher than €2.50 for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles however this figure could double for cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants.

That means that motorists driving into cities like Paris and Marseille could end up paying €5.

Naturally larger vehicles would end up paying even more.

Photo: AFP

At the moment it has been suggested that they would have to pay a fairly hefty €20 to get into the biggest cities and €10 to get into cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants.