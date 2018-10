News of the attack spread quickly and the responses of sympathy quickly followed.

Guillaume Mélanie, President of Urgence Homophobie , a charity that helps members of the LGBT+ community who are in danger in their own country get asylum in France, was the victim of yet another homophobic attack on Tuesday night.

"Tonight it is my turn," Mélanie wrote in a tweet with a photo of his battered face.

"A homophobic attack while leaving a restaurant, broken nose, shocked, blood everywhere. I am gay and we are in 2018" read the rest of the tweet (see below).

The scene took place on Tuesday evening near the Etienne Marcel Metro station in the 1st arrondissement of the French capital.

In an interview with BFM TV Mélanie described the area, which neighbours the city's gay district the Marais, as "very gay friendly". "I was leaving the restaurant with friends, we were celebrating the fact that one of our refugees had been granted residency [in France] and as we were leaving, during the time we were saying goodbye we were getting in the way on the path. And a gentleman who must have seen that we were gay, wasn't happy about it." "He pushed one of our party to get past, he was told to go 'gently' and that's when he started directing crazy homophobic insults at me. "He called me a faggot (PD in French) and he gave me a big punch on the nose," he said. Mélanie, who said he saw "hatred in the eyes" of his aggressor, then went to the hospital to be treated for his bruises and broken nose. "I think if I had been alone, I would still be in the emergency room," he said. After positing his tweet, Mélanie received support from elected officials in the French capital, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo who said: "I am sending you all my support Guillaume. As I said a few days ago, after another attack, this series of homophobic acts calls for a collective action." The mayor added that she would be inviting gay rights associations to the Hotel de Ville to discuss the issue. Actor Arnaud Gagnaud who was attacked after hugging his partner in public in the city's 20th arrondissement. Photo: Arnaud Gagnoud/Instagram Similarly, Ian Brossat, the deputy mayor in charge of housing, tweeted: "All my support and solidarity dear Guillaume. This homophobic outburst is monstrous." Former deputy mayor of Paris, Bruno Julliard also regretted "the proliferation of homophobic attacks, public insults, savage 'outings' and incessant insults on social networks. "Homophobia is doing very well in 2018. It is no longer bearable, it requires collective action: the police, justice system, schools, associations. Quickly," he said.

The incident is one of several homophobic attacks in just a few weeks in the French capital.

These acts have gained a lot of media coverage in France partly because some of the victims havedecided to share their experience with a photograph of their injuries on social media.