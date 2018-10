France's 2018 store of choice is a supermarket known for selling regional products sold by local, independent businesses, in a market setting.

This year, the title of France's favourite store went to Grand Frais, a French supermarket with 216 stores around the country, as it dethroned sporting goods retailer Decathlon in the annual ranking by consultancy firm OC&C.

Decathlon dropped to second place followed by cultural goods shop Cultura, frozen foods store Picard and Fnac, a French retail chain selling cultural and electronic products, making up the top five spots.

Another supermarket that made the top ten was Leclerc which came 8th while Swedish furniture giant Ikea came tenth.

And, according to OC&C, this year's survey highlights an interesting consumer trend.

"The e-commerce platforms are losing ground to more traditional brands, which have often...improved their value for money," David de Matteis, Managing Partner at OC&C Strategy told Le Figaro

Trust and closeness between the brand and the customer seems to have taken an important place in the 2018 ranking, he added.

This trend aligns with the Grand Frais strategy which spotlights local producers in a more traditional market setting. And it isn't only the French who have fallen for its charms.

Photo: Lionel Allorge/Wikicommons