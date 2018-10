One video taken by Midi Libre newspaper shows fields underwater, cars and houses submerged and a road partly washed away.

A delivery van can be seen partly on its side in the middle of a field after being left behind by the raging flood waters.

According to the latest information at least 13 people died when violent rainstorms turned rivers into raging torrents in southwest France on Monday, prompting some of the deadliest flooding in years, officials said.

The equivalent of three months of rainfall was dumped overnight in the Aude region in just a few hours, swelling rivers and flooding fields and towns, officials added.

A drone was also used to film images of the Orbieu river that had burst its banks between Narbonne and Carcassonne.

BFM TV also had a camera in the sky to take stock o the flooding albeit with the help of a helicopter. The images were equally impressive.