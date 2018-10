At least six people died after heavy storms swamped parts of southwestern France, flooding rivers and cutting off roads, officials said Monday.

The Aude department, which includes the fortress city of Carcassonne, was particularly badly hit.

One woman was swept to her death by rising waters in the Aude village of Villardonnel, and at least four died overnight in Villegailhenc, local authorities said.

A sixth person also died in the department, authorities added without providing details.

The Aude river reached flood levels not seen in over 100 years, the French agency responsible for monitoring water levels, Vigicrues, said.

There were also concerns in the historic town of Carcassonne as river levels continued to rise on Monday morning.

These pictures tell the story.

Looking at the floods on the Aude in Carcassonne. So sad lives were lost. pic.twitter.com/2OkHpkpRzS — Jillyonthetown (@jillyonthehill) October 15, 2018

So I choose the the weekend to go to Carcassonne when they have the worst flooding in a century and sadly 6 people died #flooding #Aude #carcassonne pic.twitter.com/bToQJKMsty — Claire McGonigle (@CMcGonigle14) October 15, 2018

Our sunny south of #France holiday not exactly going to plan. Major flooding in #Carcassonne, 6 people dead over night. @faljournalism pic.twitter.com/508cgBbcKv — Elizabeth Dale (@ESDale77) October 15, 2018

Quel est le con qui a laissé le robinet du jardin ouvert toute la nuit 😱 #Aude #inondationspic.twitter.com/y6wZG57Q08 — aiekillu75 matricule 10657 💎 (@aiekillu75) October 15, 2018

(A firefighter helps a youngster in a flooded street during rescue operation following heavy rains that saw rivers bursting banks on October 15, 2018 in Trebes, near Carcassone, AFP) southern France.)

(A firefighter helps a youngster in a flooded street during rescue operation following heavy rains that saw rivers bursting banks on October 15, 2018 in Trebes, near Carcassone. AFP)

(Firefighters rescue a resident following floods on October 15, 2018 in Trebes, near Carcassone.)

(A civil security helicopter lifts a resident during rescue operation following heavy rains that saw rivers bursting banks on October 15, 2018 in Trebes, near Carcassone. AFP)

Carcassonne flooding as #Aude bursts its banks pic.twitter.com/lWP7jshpGh — Claire McGonigle (@CMcGonigle14) October 15, 2018

Intempéries : l’Aude en vigilance rouge, le bilan monte à six morts https://t.co/lLA6eye2ST pic.twitter.com/5kY8bUsDAX — Linker Français (@LinkerFrench) October 15, 2018

(An elderly woman is evacuated on October 15, 2018 in Villegailhenc in the Aude department after it was particularly badly hit by heavy rain storms which swamped parts of southwestern France. AFP)

À #Villegailhenc dans l’#Aude l’eau est montée très vite parfois jusqu’au premier étage . 2 personnes ont trouvé la mort dans ce village. Le pont a été emporté par les flots. Du jamais vu selon les habitants. #inondations #europe1 pic.twitter.com/tipuEHt7xe — Benjamin Peter (@BenjaminPeter) October 15, 2018

(Residents stand by a broken bridge on the river Trapel following floods on October 15, 2018 in Villegailhenc, near Carcassone. AFP)

(A picture taken on October 15, 2018 in Villegailhenc, near Carcassone, southern France shows the Trapel river which bursted its banks following heavy rains. AFP)