The French government is aiming to abolish council tax (or taxe d'habitation in French) by 2021 and as part of the phasing out period this year, 22 million French households should have seen their council tax go down by 30 percent.

But there's a catch.

Even if you are among the 80 percent of households who receive a discount in 2018, you may still end up paying more in council tax this year.

That's because some local authorities have decided to increase their rates, included in the bill, as a way of pulling in more cash before the tax is completely abolished in a few years.

"Local authorities were always going to have the opportunity to remove some existing allowances or increase rates," Anne Guyot-Welke, spokesman for the union of tax officials, Solidaires Public Finances, told Le Parisien

Photo: AFP

According to a parliamentary report published this summer, at least 5,680 municipalities have increased their tax rate in 2018 so in many cities and villages taxpayers will see their bills rise despite the discount from the government. Unsurprisingly, the government isn't happy that local authorities have found a way to take the shine off their reform and have published a list of the cities "guilty" of increasing taxes in 2018 and by how much.

These are the 55 French towns with more than 10,000 residents where people will see their council tax bills go up first published by Le Parisien.