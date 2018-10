Fire destroys 80 hectares of forest south of Paris

It isn't only the south of France that has to watch out for forest fires.

A blaze which broke out in Senart forest in Essonne, the department directly south of Paris, has ravaged nearly 80 hectares of forest.

Fires of this scale are extremely rare for the ile-de-France region, with 125 firefighters and 24 trucks specially equipped to deal with forest fires, arriving to put out the blaze.

Luckily no people were hurt and no property was damaged.

The fire was under control but not completely extinguished on Thursday.