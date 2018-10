It was one of Macron's campaign promises and he intends to keep it, despite pressure to beak it: the legal retirement age in France will not budge from 62.

The French government confirmed this on Wednesday, when it presented the main outline of its pensions shake-up plan to the unions.

"The legal retirement age of 62 will not change," France's work minister Muriel Pénicaud told RMC.

In France, tampering with the legal retirement age is a political bombshell.

Business groups have been pushing the government to raise it to 64 or 65 but hardline unions threatened major strikes and protests if that happened.

"If the government touches the 62 years limit, we will mobilise," the CFDT union said Monday. Other unions such as CGT and FO also threatened to take action this week.

In the past, attempts to change the legal retirement age met with fierce opposition. When Nicolas Sarkozy tried a decade ago, more than a million people took to the streets to protest against them.

And there's a good reason the French don't want to continue working longer.

According to the OECD, French pensioners enjoy the longest and wealthiest retirement in the developed world.

On average, French workers stop working at 60.2 years compared with 64.4 years for their counterparts in other industrialized nations.

In the UK for example, the state pension age is currently 65 for men and 60 for women but it will reach 66 by 2020. In the US, it's 62 but it will be raised to 68 over the next 5 years.