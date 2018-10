French woman becomes first woman to win World’s Best Pastry Chef award

French pastry chef Christelle Brua has become the first woman to be awarded the title of World’s Best Restaurant Pastry Chef.

Brua, who is the head pastry chef at three Michelin-starred restaurant Pré Catelan in the swanky 16th arrondissement of Paris, was handed the prestigious Prix Valrhona title for Best Pastry Chef in Morocco on Wednesday.

The prize was awarded to her by restaurant association Les Grandes Tables du Monde.

The dish that clinched her the title was her apple sugar soufflé, with caramel, cider and popping candy ice cream.

Christelle Brua première femme à être élue Meilleure Pâtissière de restaurant du monde https://t.co/3q6HQZASzO via ElleFrance #mamiefood pic.twitter.com/swUqfPjyXO — PauseMamie (@MamiePause) October 10, 2018

Storm and flood alerts in south east and Corsica

A total of seven departments in the south east and Corsica have been placed on orange alert -- the second highest warning -- for storms and flooding.

The Bouches-du-Rhone, Herault, Var, Gard Aveyron, as well as Haute-Corse and Corse-du-Sud were placed on alert at 10 am on Wednesday and are expected to remain so until at least 6 am on Thursday.

People in these areas are advised to be vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather.

French students move into care homes in Montpellier

Students in the southern French city of Montpellier are moving into care homes for the elderly allowing them to benefit from cheap rent as well as provide some much needed company for the older residents.

So far, 11 students are living in nursing homes (Ehpad in French), paying between just €140 and €250 in rent each month.

In return, they are expected to socialise with the elderly residents, befriend and talk to them for several hours a week, encourage them to be more active and help them with everyday tasks.

Merci aux étudiants qui ont fait le choix de rejoindre les colocations intergénérationnelles que nous lançons cette année dans les EHPAD, du temps consacré à nos aînés avec la bienveillance qui les anime, véritable contribution au ciment social de @montpellier_! #CCAS @yagueannie pic.twitter.com/uLFz2ZQcbC — Saurel Philippe ⭐️⭐️ (@Saurel_P) October 9, 2018