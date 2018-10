New crack plan for Paris

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Tuesday that a million euros would be handed over to help fight the problem of crack addicts in the north east of Paris.

The new plan comes after the increased presence of crack addicts and dealers in places like Place de Stalingrad which borders the 10th and 19th arrondissements.

The mayor intends the money to be spent on increasing accommodation options for addicts as well as funding charities to pay more visits to drug addicts.

The number of addicts and dealers around Place de Stalingrad has increased in recent months and is believed to be down to the fact that the police moved in and closed the so-called "crack hill" at Porte de la Chapelle.

Lutte contre le crack à Paris: un plan d'un million d'euros https://t.co/jzp5CRd2aE — L'Express (@LEXPRESS) October 9, 2018

World's first river turbine installed in Lyon

The world's first hydro turbine farm is set to be installed on the Rhône river near Lyon.

The farm's four turbines will generate enough power for 400 homes and are set to be installed in the next few weeks near the town of Caluire in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in central eastern France.

It is believed that over the next 18 years it will produce one gigawatt-hour of renewable electricity per year and reduce CO2 emissions by 300 tonnes per year.

The turbines will begin producing power by the end of 2018.