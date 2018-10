Woman killed by bull at arena in southern France A woman was killed in the Gard department of southern France after a violent collision with a bull at an arena on Sunday afternoon. The tragic accident occurred during the release of the bulls into the bullring in the town of Aigues-Mortes. The female spectator, originally from Cannes, was injured when the bull jumped over the fence into an area between the ring and the stand before using the cradle of its horns to throw her several metres into the air. She then fell onto her head, causing injuries which later lead to her death. According to Pierre Mauméjean, the mayor of Aigues-Mortes, interviewed by France Bleu Gard Lozère, the woman had been warned several times by people in the crowd that it was dangerous to leave the stands at that time. Gard: lors d'une fête votive, une femme meurt percutée par un taureau https://t.co/rktvpbCTe1 via @BFMTV — manceau fremont (@194Angers) October 8, 2018 For more on this story CLICK HERE.

Another homophobic attack in Paris

Two men were attacked in the north of Paris for hugging in the second incident of its kind in recent weeks in the French capital. The homophobic assault took place in the capital's 19th arrondissement at around 10 pm on Saturday. The couple were violently attacked by two people over the fact that they were hugging and each suffered injuries in the ribs and face. The scene was caught on CCTV and one of the two suspects was arrested and has been placed in police custody however the second suspect is yet to be identified. At the end of September people were left shocked in the French capital after the news of another homophobic attack took place in the 20th arrondissement of the French capital when a man hugged his male partner in public. For more on this story CLICK HERE.

Pasta, eggs and cheeses recalled across France

If you've been shopping in France recently, you might want to check your fridge and cupboards. France's Agricultural Ministry has asked for several pasta products by Panzani, as well as EARL branded eggs by Les Poulettes and certain sheep cheeses to be recalled. Consumers have been told that Panzani pasta must not be consumed and brought back to the point of sale for reimbursement due to the risk of a bad odor and "earthy" taste. Meanwhile Les Poulettes eggs labelled with the letters EARL have been proven to contain traces of salmonella. The products concerned were mostly sold in supermarket chains Carrefour and Auchan. Panzani rappelle des paquets de pâtes en raison d'une odeur et d'un goût "terreux" https://t.co/oUkctCp8oJ pic.twitter.com/yl9xuJSRTX — France Bleu (@francebleu) October 8, 2018 For more on this story CLICK HERE.

Mayors fight bears in the Pyrenees

The battle of the bears has ramped up another notch in the Pyrenees.

Just a few days after two more bears were released in the Pyrenees 40 French mayors have formed a group to denounce the existence of the wild animals in mountainous area.

The new group will be dedicated to fighting back again the government's 10-year "Bear Plan" which aims to increase numbers to some 50 sexually mature bears.

The elected officials met this weekend at the Laruns cheese fair to support farmers who marched for the same cause on Thursday and Friday.

Some 40 brown bears currently live the range between France and Spain after France began importing them from Slovenia in 1996 after the native population had been hunted to near-extinction.

Ours. Des maires veulent créer un collectif pour défendre les Pyrénées des « prédateurs » https://t.co/j9smziX6uO pic.twitter.com/bvz7WFlIE9 — Ouest-France (@OuestFrance) October 8, 2018

Storm alerts on the south coast

The Bouches-du-Rhône and Var departments in the south of France were braced for severed thunderstorms and torrential rains on Monday.

France's national weather agency Meteo France placed the departments on orange alert - the second highest warning - meaning that people should be very vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather.

The alerts could spread to other departments during the course of the day.

Could mosquitoes be set to stick around in France until Christmas?

A hot and humid September has meant that the mosquitoes haven't disappeared quite yet in France.

And it seems they might be sticking around until Christmas across France, even in colder areas such as the north and the east, due to the warmer temperatures which have allowed the females to lay more eggs.