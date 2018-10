PARIS

Where: Massabielle Retreat Center 1 Rue Auguste Rey, 95390 Saint Prix When: October 12th - 14th, all Weekend The retreat will cost €125 for adults and €250 for a family (2 adults and up to 2 children). The price includes all meals, 2 nights’ accommodation, sheets, and shuttle from the St. Prix station. Scholarships are available. Lost in Frenchlation 100th screening - 'Nos Batailles' Where: Luminor Hôtel de Ville, 20 rue du Temple, 75004 When: October 14th, 6 pm 'Nos Batailles’ is a heartfelt tour de force which featured at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival during Critic's Week. This screening will be Lost in Frenchlation's 100th screening on the same day as European Art Cinema Day so the celebrations will include free beers and other great giveaways. LILLE InterNations Lille October Event (Must be registered as a member) Where: Quai Des Bananes cocktail bar on Rue Royale When: October 13th, 8 pm - 11pm Drinks in bar with other expats in Lille for those who are interested. STRASBOURG ESC English Conversation Group Where: 7 rue des Ducs, Cronenbourg When: October 5th The ESC is a group that puts on social events and links up English speakers in Strasbourg. They meet on a monthly basis for coffee mornings either in the Cronenbourg garden or somewhere inside on rainy days. Contact: Nigel Permaul at nigelpermaul@gmail.com or Frederick William-Smith at frederickthescribe@gmail.com for further information. TOULOUSE InterNations Toulouse Wig Night Event (€10 for non-members) Where: Hotel Grand Balcon, 8-10, rue Romiguières When: October 19th, 7.30 pm - 11.30 pm "Start getting into the costume mood since Halloween is close." Southern France

InterNations Oktoberfest Party, Nice (€16 for non-members) Where: Le Bateleur, 12 Cours Saleya, 06300 When: October 17th, 7 pm - 11.30 pm It’s time to jump into your Lederhosen, grab your bier and yodel your way over to our haus for an epic Oktoberfest celebration. Please feel free to dress up as German as you can and let yourself be creative.

SOUTH WEST

Monthly Cinema Evening, Bordeaux Where: TBC When: October 18th, time TBC On the third Thursday of each month the Bordeaux British Community organises an evening visit to the cinema to see a film in Version Original (English with French subtitles) followed by a trip to a bar for a chat (sometimes about the film!).

Where: Closer to the date of the event, the embassy will email the location of the meeting to all attendees. When: October 19th, 12.30 - 2.30 pm The British Embassy in Paris will be holding an event in Bordeaux on 19 October for British nationals in the area to update on Brexit negotiations with regards to citizens' rights and to answer questions. Bowling, Bordeaux Lac Where: KART System Indoor Bowling, rue du Grand Barail, 33300 Bordeaux When: October 24th, 6 pm A bowling night specially organized during the week for working members and families of the Bordeaux British Community. Cost will be 7€ per game including shoe hire at Bordeaux Lac. Classic Car Expo Where: Circuit Paul Armagnac , Rue de Caupenne, Nogaro, 32110 When: 6th October 9am - 7th October 6pm Join expats in the Nogarro region celebrate the best of vintage vehicles and motor sports. Antique Market Sale & Community Vide Grenier

Where: Nogaro, 32110

When: October 13th, 9am-6pm