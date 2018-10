The 17th edition of the annual Nuit Blanche, which translates as "sleepless night" is set to take place this weekend (October 6th and 7th).

This year's event which sees museums and galleries open all night, has been curated by French artist Gaël Charbau and as usual there will be a huge range of events taking place across the French capital.

For those who want to focus on one particular area, there will be artistic ‘constellations', where lots of different events will be taking place at Invalides, La Villette, L'Ile Saint-Louis and Porte Dorée.

Here's a selection of some of the best evens Nuit Blanche 2018 has to offer.

Scandinavian electro party at Les Invalides

Get set to take a step into the future as Scandinavian DJs take over one of the city's most prestigious tourist spots, Les Invalides.

Norwegian DJ Lindstrøm and Swedish DJs Axel Boman and Kornél Kovácswill be wowing audiences with their electro sets long into the night, with their tracks set to be accompanied with a light show specially designed for electro concerts, consisting of geometric shapes lit by LEDs.

This event is part of the Les Invalides 'constellation'..

Price: Free

When: Saturday, October 6th from 10 pm to 4 am

Where: Esplanade des Invalides, Rond-Point du Bleuet de France, 75007 Paris.

The Eiffel Tower...liquefied

If you'd like to see Paris' most famous monument as you've never seen it before, then be sure to head there late on Sunday night.

French street artist, ZEVS, who is known for his liquidation technique, is set to put on a show entitled 'Eiffel Phoenix' from midnight - 7 am which will make the tower look as if it could be poured right into a glass.

Price: Free

When: Sunday October 7th, midnight - 7 am

Where: The Eiffel Tower

Metro line 1 to turn into a jungle To many commuters who have to face line one of the Paris Metro on a daily basis this might sound more like reality than art. But on Nuit Blanche, it will have more of the literal jungle about it, with ferns and ivies set to fill the carriages of the Metro's swishest line.

Thanks for Nothing at Pont Alexandre III For one night only one of the most famous bridges in the whole of the French capital will be pedestrianized... and renamed. On Saturday night from 7 pm to 2 am the Pont Alexandre III will be known as the "Pont des Echanges" (Bridge of Exchanges). And instead of sharing the bridge with cars, visitors will find a programme of performances, readings and screenings on the themes of art and sharing by the Thanks for Nothing collective. Price: Free When: Saturday October 6th, 7 pm to 2 am Where: Pont Alexandre III