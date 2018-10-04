French Word of the Day: Tranquille

<p><strong>Why have we chosen it as the word of the day?</strong></p><p>You might already be familiar with the adjective <i>tranquille </i>but, if you keep your ears open, you’ll hear it popping all the time in places you wouldn’t automatically expect in French conversations. So it's well worth knowing how to use it.</p><p><strong>What does <i>tranquille </i>mean?</strong></p><p>A direct translation for <i>tranquille </i>will bring up the words 'calm', 'quiet', and 'peaceful'. </p><p>In some cases, this is exactly what it means – if you’re having a quiet day in the office you could definitely describe it as <i>tranquille. </i>Or if you’re planning to relax at home next weekend home you’ll have a <i>week-end tranquille.</i></p><p>You will also hear <i>tranquille </i>used by stressed out parents.<i> Tiens-toi tranquille!</i> means 'be quiet!'. And if a child wants their parents to stop bugging them she or he is likely to respond <i>laisse moi tranquille, </i>which means 'leave me alone'.</p><p>It can also be used to describe how peaceful a place is. Such as<i> cette parc est très tranquille, </i>which would mean 'this park is really quiet'.</p><p>You’ll hear <i>sois tranquille </i>used to mean ‘don’t worry’, and in colloquial French the word <i>tranquille </i>has taken on a meaning that is closer to this context.</p><p>Between friends, and especially young French people, this adjective can be used to say you’re chilled out or have no worries.</p><p>For example, you might hear <i>Ç</i><i>a va? Tranquille. </i>(How are you? All good.)</p><p>It can also be used as a way to say ‘sure’ or ‘no problem’, such as <i>Tu as retrouver tes clés? Tranquile. </i>(Did you find your keys? Sure.) </p><p>And in the headline below it translates as: "Chilled: Elon Musk smokes a joint in a live interview".</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538634716_tranquille.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 260px;" /></p><p><strong>So, how can I use it in a sentence?</strong></p><p><i>- Tout se passe bien ici? - Oui, tranquille.</i></p><p>- Is everything ok in here? - Yeah, all good.</p><p><i>- Vous allez arriver à l’heure? – Tranquille.</i></p><p>- Are you going to arrive on time? - Sure, no problem.</p>