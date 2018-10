Where is it?

The property is located in the town of Plougras in the Côtes-d'Armor in Brittany.

The nearby village of Guerlesquin (3 km away) has been named a Petit Cité de Caractère, meaning it is of particular interest to tourists, thanks to its historical traditions and picturesque charm. The village hosts regular markets and cultural community events such a "world championship" stone throwing competition every August.

Surrounded by beautiful countryside, there is also access to the beach with the stunning Plestin-les-Grèves only 20 km away.

Brest airport, with daily flights to Birmingham and Southampton, and Roscoff ferry port, with boats to Portsmouth, Plymouth and Poole, are both under one hour away by car.

How much does it cost?

The property costs €393,750 (£350,317 or $455,631) depending on exchange rates.

Describe the property

The property has 136m2 of livable space on a plot of 30,137m2 (3 hectares).

Set just off a country lane, a sweeping drive passes through the property’s beautiful fields and woodland before reaching the country garden surrounding the main house.

In total, the property has six character-filled buildings, housing nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The grounds of the property also contain a stream and a 1000 m2 lake.

The entrance to the ground floor of the main house leads into a spacious living/dining area and a kitchen, both with original features including stone walls, exposed beams and fireplaces. The ground floor also contains a bathroom with separate toilet and a sunny, south facing patio with a BBQ.

A double en-suite bedroom is accessible at the side of the house, and four further double bedrooms with two shower rooms can be found on the first floor.

The basement, which also features original stone walls, has a storage room and a large games room with access out to the garden.

Outbuildings include a sauna with two showers, a log cabin with two bedrooms and a shower, a large barn/workshop and a log shed.

Finally, there is a mill house with the original mill and workings still in place. The rest of this historical building has been converted into a gîte with a living area and corner kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

This property has great business potential. Already well established as a group holiday destination, it could also be used as a small farm or equestrian property.

Alternatively, it could make a spacious but cosy private home with plenty of room to welcome guests.

Why buy it

Estate agent Leggett Immobilier says : “This is a delightful collection of stone buildings providing accommodation for 16 people plus owner. Tucked away in 7 acres of land yet only minutes from the pretty village of Gurelesquin, it’s an ideal business opportunity, equestrian property, small holding or just a beautiful family home.”

