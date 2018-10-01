On the agenda: What's coming up in France this week

<p><strong>Monday Oct 1st</strong></p><p>French President Emmanuel Macron gets set to meet the <strong>presidents of Toulouse, Nice, Bordeaux, Lille and Nantes</strong> in Paris. </p><div>The verdict is set to be announced in the case of Frenchman <strong>Jean-Claude Arnault</strong>, an influential figure on Stockholm's cultural scene, who has been accused of two counts of rape in one of the first big trials to come out of the #MeToo movement.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538381529_000_BZ15M.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 441px;" /></div><div><i>French President Emmanuel Macron with President of Bordeaux, Alain Juppé in 2016. Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Tuesday Oct 2nd </strong></div><div>French parliament will vote on a <strong>food bill</strong> which includes <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180522/how-frances-new-food-bill-will-affect-you" target="_blank">new measures</a> such as labeling French honey, providing organic meals in schools and stopping price wars. </div><div>One of the<strong> fake Paris attacks victims</strong> is set for sentencing.</div><div><strong>Wednesday Oct 3rd </strong></div><div>The much-awaited <strong><a href="https://www.grandpalais.fr/en/event/miro" target="_blank">Miró retrospective</a></strong> is set to open at the Grand Palais in Paris. </div><div>The 27th edition of France's <strong>Livestock Summit</strong> (Sommet de l’élevage) will be held on October 3rd, 4th and 5th at the Grande Halle d'Auvergne in Clermont-Cournon in the Puy-de-Dôme department of central France. </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538383166_000_GO6RK.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 418px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Thursday Oct 4th</strong></div><div>Macron will visit the grave of Charles de Gaulle in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises in north eastern France in honour of the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the <strong>Fifth Republic</strong>.</div><div>The <a href="https://www.mondial-paris.com/en/visiteur/auto" target="_blank"><strong>Paris Motor Show</strong></a> is set to take place from October 4th to October 14th, when Europe's largest carmakers will bring some of their most impressive models to the French capital.</div><div><strong>Friday Oct 5th</strong></div><div>The French Court of Appeals will decide whether to grant a pair of twins the right to a French birth certificate despite the fact that they were born to a <strong>surrogate </strong>mother abroad. Surrogacy remains illegal in France. </div><div><div>Debates, performances and workshops will all take place at the Opéra Bastille, the Palais Garnier, the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord, and the Cinéma Gaumont Opéra in the French capital from October 5-6th as part of this year's <strong><a href="https://www.lemonde.fr/festival/programmation.html" target="_blank">Le Monde festival</a></strong>. </div><div><strong>Saturday Oct 6th </strong></div><div>A <strong>rally against domestic violence</strong> will take place in front of the Palais de Justice in the Île de la Cité in central Paris.</div><div>The whole of Paris will be flooded with installations, exhibitions, and concerts by contemporary artists in honour of <a href="https://www.paris.fr/nuitblanche" target="_blank"><strong>Nuit Blanche</strong></a>. Public transport will be open all night so you can design your own route through the attractions, as the event celebrates its 16th year.</div></div>