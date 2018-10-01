On the agenda: What's coming up in France this week

Monday Oct 1st

French President Emmanuel Macron gets set to meet the presidents of Toulouse, Nice, Bordeaux, Lille and Nantes in Paris.

The verdict is set to be announced in the case of Frenchman Jean-Claude Arnault, an influential figure on Stockholm's cultural scene, who has been accused of two counts of rape in one of the first big trials to come out of the #MeToo movement.

French President Emmanuel Macron with President of Bordeaux, Alain Juppé in 2016. Photo: AFP

Tuesday Oct 2nd

French parliament will vote on a food bill which includes new measures such as labeling French honey, providing organic meals in schools and stopping price wars.

One of the fake Paris attacks victims is set for sentencing.

Wednesday Oct 3rd

Miró retrospective is set to open at the Grand Palais in Paris. The much-awaitedis set to open at the Grand Palais in Paris.

The 27th edition of France's Livestock Summit (Sommet de l’élevage) will be held on October 3rd, 4th and 5th at the Grande Halle d'Auvergne in Clermont-Cournon in the Puy-de-Dôme department of central France.

Photo: AFP

Thursday Oct 4th

Macron will visit the grave of Charles de Gaulle in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises in north eastern France in honour of the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the Fifth Republic.

The Paris Motor Show is set to take place from October 4th to October 14th, when Europe's largest carmakers will bring some of their most impressive models to the French capital.

Friday Oct 5th

The French Court of Appeals will decide whether to grant a pair of twins the right to a French birth certificate despite the fact that they were born to a surrogate mother abroad. Surrogacy remains illegal in France.