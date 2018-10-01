French Expression of the Day: C’est parti

<div><strong>Why have we chosen <i>C'est parti</i>?</strong></div><div><i>C’est parti</i> is a useful little phrase that crops up all the time... right at the beginning of things. </div><div>You'll also spot it in headlines from time to time.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538388768_cest_parti (1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 318px;" /></div><div><strong>So, what exactly does it mean?</strong></div><div>C’est parti literally means ‘it has left’, but it is commonly used in spoken French to get something going or to say that something has started.</div><div>If you followed last summer’s football World Cup (won by Les Blues, of course) you will have heard this expression all the time from commentators, moments after kick off as a way of saying ‘and they’re off!’</div><div>In more everyday circumstances you might hear it used at work to mean something like ‘let’s go’ or ‘here we go’. </div><div>For example, <i>C’est aujourd’hui le lancement de notre project. C’est parti!</i> (Our new product launches today. Here we go!).</div><div>As this expression is informal you may well also hear it used regularly between friends or family members at the start of small events like car journeys, holidays or even a meals, such as <i>Tout le monde est prêt? C’est parti! </i>(Is everybody ready? Let’s get going!)</div><div><i>C’est</i>+ the past participle (in this case, of the verb partir) is a pretty common structure in French but despite the fact that it contains a past participle, <i>c’est parti</i> can only be used in this form to describe things that are happening in the present moment. </div><div><strong>Examples</strong></div><div>From the headline above:</div><div><i>Foire Internationale de Metz: C'est parti pour dix jours</i> - Metz International Fair - Here we go for ten days!</div><div><i>C’est parti pour cinq jours au soleil! - </i>It’s time for five days of sun!</div><div><i>On va au déjuner?</i> <i>- C’est parti!</i> - Shall we go for lunch? - Lets go!</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><div><i><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></i></div><div><i><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538388954_WOTDOct1.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 393px;" /></strong></i></div>