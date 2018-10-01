France reveals new measures to combat domestic violence

France's gender equality minister presented Monday five new measures to fight domestic violence.

Her announcement came a day after the launch of a €4 million TV campaign aimed at people who have witnessed sexual or domestic violence.

On top of the TV campaign, which is part of the new measures, the government plans to increase funding and staff for the national helpline (3919) for women suffering from domestic violence.

Other plans include an online platform to report domestic violence and make it easier for women to file complaints against their attackers and the creation of a GPS tool to help locate emergency shelters for women suffering from domestic abuse.

Marlene Schiappa Photo: AFP

The government also wants to promote links between charities and employers to promote 'local contracts' for people who have suffered from sexual or domestic violence.

"My aim is that women leave before it is too late and for us to create all the necessary conditions for this to happen," Schiappa told RTL radio.

In 2016, 123 women were killed by their partners or former partners. That's the equivalent of one woman every 3 days . The numbers for 2017 have not yet been released, but the minister said that they had not gone down since the previous year

"That number never drops and that's terrible for the public authorities, whatever the political choices made, on the left or on the right, that figure remains the same and it's chilling," Schiappa said.

Since her appointment, the outspoken Schiappa has introduced a raft of measures to fight against sexual violence and harassment. For example, in France, men can now be fined a minimum of €90 if they catcall or make lewd comments about a woman's body or appearance in public places.

In August, the French parliament voted for new legislation giving more time for people who were sexually harassed as children to make a police complaint and tougher laws on sex with minors.