French Word of the Day: Mince

<p><strong>Why have we chosen <i>mince</i>?</strong></p><p><i>Mince</i> is one of the many tricky false friends that you come across in French and one that is used a lot in everyday conversation. </p><p><b>So, what does it mean?</b></p><p><i>Mince</i> means slim, slender or thin in the physical sense (for people and objects) but it also has an alternative euphemistic usage.</p><p><i>Mince! </i>is shouted out by French speakers who want to stop themselves from using the <i>gros mot</i> (swear word) merde. In the same way as English speakers bite their lip and say “ssssugar!” or “ssshoot!” rather than yelling “shit!”, or Germans say the just as harsh-sounding “Scheibenkleister” rather than screaming “Scheisse!”.</p><p>According to <a href="http://www.wordreference.com/" target="_blank">Wordreference</a>, you also have at your disposal the equally mild <i>Mince alors!</i>, used in a similar way to <i>zut!</i> to express surprise like in British English 'Blimey!', Aussie English 'Crikey!' or American English 'Holy cow!'.</p><p><i>Mince alors</i> can also express disappointment, a bit like saying 'Damn!' in English. For example, <i>Mince alors! J’ai oublié de debrancher mon fer à repasser!</i> as in 'Damn! I forgot to unplug my iron'.</p><p>There’s also the very handy expression <i>ce n’est pas une mince affaire</i> which translates as 'it’s no mean feat' or 'it’s no trivial matter', such as with the headline below: "giving birth during the academic term, no trivial matter". </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538063711_pas une mince affaire.png" style="width: 640px; height: 593px;" /></p><p>There's also the expression <i>mince espoir</i>, which means a 'slim chance', used in the headline below (Hulot's Resignation: Slim chance of an 'electric shock' for the green movement).</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538063574_mince espoir.png" style="width: 640px; height: 523px;" /></p><p>In a similar vein <i>mince</i> can be used as an adjective to refer to something meager or poor, such as <i>Vince a obtenu de minces résultats pour un tel effort</i> (Vince got poor marks considering how much effort he put in).</p><p>You can also talk about “a family of low financial means” as “une famille de mince revenus”, to define something or someone as scant or meager in terms of wealth.</p><p><strong>Alternatives</strong></p><p>Alternative euphemisms include <i>miel</i> and <i>mercredi</i>.</p><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538121982_WOTDSept28.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 390px;" /></div>