Burgundy Dijon is famous for the green vineyards surrounding it producing the famed Burgudy wine. And now, the city is hoping to be famous for being 'green' by becoming European Green Capital in 2021. The town hall believes its environmental policies developed over the past 15 years, such as introducing hybrid buses, educating children in schools about environmental issues and limiting cars in the city centre means it has a fighting chance of winning the contest. It must hand in its application next month. The European award is given out every year and 2018's winner was the Dutch town Nijmegen. The only French town to have won is Nantes, in 2013. Winners receive 350,000 euros. Dijon candidate pour devenir capitale verte européenne en 2021 https://t.co/jVA7epd7XI pic.twitter.com/9WnAY8b2Jd — Ouest-France (@OuestFrance) September 27, 2018

Corsica Some threatening graffiti that has started popping up around Corsica isn't being taken lightly. On Thursday a preliminary investigation was opened into some graffiti scribbled on the wall of a secondary school and a former hospital in Bastia on the island's east coast. One of the tags was written in Corsican and said: "Corsicans, take up your arms, war is about the start'. It was signed 'So qui' which means 'here' in the Corsican language and was probably a reference to a recent quarrel in a school in Bastia over a pupil who refused to speak French in class and only spoke Corsican, according to Ouest France. The other tag, written in French read: "Community of decline: you fight our people, We will kill yours! Signed Aramata Nova". Armata Nova means 'new army' in Corsican. Tensions flare up easily on the Mediterranean island, between Corsican nationalists who want more independence and recognition of the Corsican language, and those who do not. #Justice Une enquête a été ouverte après la découverte de tags menaçants sur les murs d'un lycée et d'un ancien hôpital de Bastia https://t.co/ng4yvEYYRl pic.twitter.com/alK1r4Ydmo — France 3 Corse (@FTViaStella) September 27, 2018 For more on this story CLICK HERE. The south east French police in the south of France have been left stunned by a motorcyclist's speeding. A young motorcyclist shocked -- and annoyed -- police in the Ardeche department of south east France on Thursday by breaking the record for speeding this year. The 20-year-old biker was caught by authorities going 200 km/h on an 80 km/h stretch of road. "It's sad to talk about a record but this is the most significant speeding we've seen this year," said the head of the road safety department. Surpris en moto à 205 km/h sur une route limitée à 80 : le "record" de l'année en #Ardèche https://t.co/D75m24N0Fe pic.twitter.com/C7gSPKvyN7 — France Bleu Drôme Ardèche (@francebleuDA) September 28, 2018 For more on this story CLICK HERE.

Marseille

Fairground workers in Marseille are furious... and they're letting everyone know about it.

Outraged fairground workers took to the streets of the southern city to protest the mayor's proposal for a new location for the fairground while scheduled construction work takes place.

But the mayor is not sympathetic to their cause. "It is not acceptable that some fairground workers paralyze the city," he said. Les forains de la plaine à Marseille bloquent l’accès à la foire et le rond-point du prado https://t.co/AY9ljUBNts pic.twitter.com/9xVwhBEahD — Lesinfos.online (@Infosonline) September 28, 2018 For more on this story CLICK HERE.

Brittany

A small island off the coast of the port city of Brest in Brittany is no longer accessible to the public after the private owner built a wall and installed video cameras to keep people out.

But a collective, with support from the mayor, is fighting back, hoping to restore public access for those who like walking and sailing in the area.