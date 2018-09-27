The phenomenal figures that reveal the French appetite for fast food

<div><div>The French are known for their love of food, famous for having sit down lunches that last several courses and their sense of pride in the country's culinary traditions. </div><div>But fast food is increasingly taking over France's tables, something which is believed to be down to the lack of time for a proper lunch and the arrival -- and popularity -- of online food delivery companies such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats. </div><div>And it's having an effect on people's weight, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180926/how-france-plans-to-tackle-the-countrys-love-of-love-of-junk-food" target="_blank">with a new report showing that France is set to become home to 30 billion obese and overweight people by 2030. </a></div></div><div>These are the figures that reveal France's love of fast food: </div><div><strong>€54 billion</strong></div><div>Fast food is on the rise in France, with the industry now accounting for a turnover of €54 billion, according to a study by <a href="http://www.europe1.fr/economie/les-chiffres-de-la-croissance-phenomenale-du-fast-food-en-france-3742082">Paris-based restaurant consultants Gira Conseil covered by Europe1</a> radio.</div><div>That's more than half of the total turnover of the €88 billion food service industry, meaning fast food accounts for more consumer spending than traditional restaurants. </div><div><i><strong>Scroll down to learn vocabulary related to this story</strong></i></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537958170_000_Par7491676.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 441px;" /></div><div><i>Flunch fast food restaurant in Lille. Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>€4.8 billion</strong></div><div>That's the staggering figure for the turnover for McDonald's in France in 2017. At €4.85 billion McDonald's has the biggest turnover in the whole of the restaurant industry.</div><div>To put that in context the turnover of the next biggest restaurant group in the industry - the Bertrand Group which owns Burger King, Au Bureau, Quick and Hippopotamus - was a measly €1.7 billion in 2017. </div><div>And McDonald's turnover rose 4.1 percent on the previous year showing the French love for McDo is only deepening.</div><div>Indeed there are other figures to confirm this.</div><div>France is home to 1,440 McDo restaurants. That's compared to 1,249 in the UK.</div><div>It serves around 2 million meals each day to French people and around 450 million each year. That's a lot of Big Macs.</div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20150703/why-do-the-french-love-mcdonalds-so-much"><strong>READ ALSO: Why do the French love McDonald's so much?</strong></a></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537960783_000_Par2725761.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 433px;" />(AFP)</div><div><strong>31 </strong></div><div>That's the number of minutes workers in France get for lunch, according to French corporate services company Edenred.</div><div>Now that the much spoken of two hour lunch is a thing of the past for the majority of French employees, most people are looking for something that can be prepared and eaten as quickly as possible. </div><div><strong>32,000 </strong></div><div>That's the number of fast food restaurants in France, with the number increasing rapidly due to a growing demand. </div><div>The majority of these are burger joints and 2,100 belong to a chain, according to a study, which also detailed that the industry employs 180,000 staff in France. </div><div><strong>9</strong></div><div>On average consumers spend €9 on a fast food meal, showing that the French are not entirely sacrificing quality in the name of convenience.</div><div>As a result, prices are not as low as we might normally associate with the fast food industry.</div><div>For example, while the French might spend an average of €9, a meal at Exki, one of the healthy fast food restaurants in France, is more likely to cost between €9 and €12, while a meal at organic burger restaurant Bioburger will set you back by around €12 to €17 and at another healthy fast food restaurant Cojean, you could even spend up to €20 euros.</div><div><div><strong>Five French words to learn</strong></div><div><strong><span style="color:#0000ff;">la restauration rapide - fast food industry</span></strong></div><div><strong><span style="color:#0000ff;">la malbouffe - junk food/unhealthy eating</span></strong></div><div><strong><span style="color:#0000ff;">les additifs - food additives</span></strong></div><div><strong><span style="color:#0000ff;">transformé - processed</span></strong></div><div><strong><span style="color:#0000ff;">les plats preparés - ready meals</span></strong></div></div>