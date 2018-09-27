French Expression of the day: Avoir rien à voir

<p><strong>Why have we chosen</strong> <strong><i>avoir rien à voir</i></strong><strong>?</strong></p><p>This common expression has a few different meanings that make it a useful one to be able to throw into your French conversations.</p><p><strong>So, what does </strong><strong><i>avoir rien à voir</i></strong><strong>mean?</strong></p><p>Often misheard as <i>avoir rien avoir </i>(which is meaningless), avoir <i>rien à voir </i>literally means ‘to have nothing to see.’</p><p>This can be used in a literal sense, as a way of telling people to stop looking at something, such as <i>Circulez il n'y a rien à voir. </i>(Move along, there’s nothing to see here.)</p><p>But, generally, rather than being an expression you use in a blacked-out room, this handy phrase can be translated in two ways. </p><p>Firstly, this expression can mean something is completely different or nothing like something that you might expect to be similar. For example, <i>le film n’a rien à voir avec le livre </i>(The film is nothing like the book.)</p><p>It can be used as a way to say you aren’t involved or have nothing to do with something. For example, <i>Je n’ai rien à voir avec sa decision. </i>(I have nothing to with his decision.)</p><p>The headline below uses avoir rien àvoir to stress that President Emmanuel "Macron's proposal has nothing to do with universal income".</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538030927_rien_a_voir.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 329px;" /></p><p>Adapting <i>avoir rien à voir </i>to use in different situations is fairly straightforward, as you can just change the verb <i>avoir </i>to suit the time or the person you are talking about. </p><p>Instead of using <i>Je n’ai…</i>in the sentence above you could just as easily use <i>Ils n’ont rien à voir avec…</i>(They have nothing to do with…)</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Tout cela n’a rien à voir avec moi! </i></p><p>All this has nothing to do with me!</p><p><i>Ça n’a rien à voir avec eux. C’est moi qui s’en occupe. </i></p><p>It has nothing to do with them. I’m in charge of this.</p><p><i>Mon niveau d'anglais et le tiens n'ont rien à voir. Tu parles bien mieux que moi!</i></p><p>My level of English and yours are completely different. You speak much better than I do!</p><p>(The above example comes from <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.wordreference.com/fren/Dis%2520donc&source=gmail&ust=1538115438047000&usg=AFQjCNFOUwtWsTkTvAaIpCzzhsgWmCvNpw" href="http://www.wordreference.com/fren/Dis%20donc" target="_blank">wordreference.com</a>)</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word"><strong>CLICK HERE to learn many more useful French words and expressions</strong></a></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1538030758_word.of.the.day.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 447px;" /></strong></p>