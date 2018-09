Occitanie There are certainly some angry farmers in the south of France at the moment... and it's all down to the government. Some 200 to 300 farmers took to the streets in the town of Montauban in the southern French region of Occitanie on Wednesday to protest the government's recently announced plan to end the rule that means seasonal workers are not obliged to pay any social security contributions. The demonstration, which saw several streets blocked by fruit and vegetable producers, was called by the local farmers union, according to reports. Farmers also mounted roadblocks with tires, straw bales, manure, apples and agricultural waste. Travailleurs saisonniers : 200 à 300 agriculteurs ont manifesté dans le centre-ville de Montaubanhttps://t.co/PHavBKzeI5 pic.twitter.com/GBTqibv4j3 — franceinfo (@franceinfo) September 26, 2018 For more on this story CLICK HERE.

And farmers aren't the only ones who are angry...

South east

The TGV might be known to some for its superlative service but there are some passengers in the south east of France who aren't so convinced.

A group of TGV users gathered at Valence train station in the south east of France on Thursday morning to demonstrate over the planned changes to the TGV schedule.

The change, set to come into effect on December 9th, will see fewer trains in the morning, with just one instead of three trains between Valence and Lyon before 9 am. On top of that the trains will arrive into a different station in Lyon which for many commuters is unacceptable.

Meanwhile chiefs at French railway operator SNCF have said that while they understand the outrage, they are constrained by construction at one of the Lyon TGV stations.

Les usagers manifestent à la gare de #Valence TGV pour protester contre les changements d'horaires à venir https://t.co/YhhmeVOIOv pic.twitter.com/GcVS0RVMxq — France Bleu Drôme Ardèche (@francebleuDA) September 27, 2018

Burgundy

Wine lovers, we have some good news...

Burgundy's winemakers have promised that the 2018 vintage is set to be an "exceptional" one for white wines. And the reason may be surprising to some. According to the president of the region's wine association BIVB, global warming is benefiting the production of certain vintages. "Obviously, global warming benefits our vineyards, especially for pinot and chardonnay," François Labet said, adding that champagnes are also doing well after the hotter than average summer. So, while farmers suffer from the drought, winemakers are thrilled. 🍴 France/vin : la Bourgogne attend un millésime "exceptionnel" https://t.co/iJQWEMyrEZ — relaxnews (@relaxnews) September 27, 2018 For more on this story CLICK HERE.

The East

There was a shocking story from near a little village in the east of France on Thursday. According to an extraordinary report, which up until now has been kept secret, there are records of seven babies born between 2009 and 2014 without hands or arms near the village of Ain. And so far doctors have no explanation for this unusually high level of cases in such a small area except to say that it would not be genetic or down to drugs and drink. "We interviewed all the mothers with a very extensive questionnaire on their lifestyle. The only thing they have in common is that they all live in a very rural area," a scientist told the French press.

Central France There is a big power vacuum in a town in central France at the moment and it looks like most people are blaming the mayor. In the town of Saint-Avertin in the Indre-et-Loire department in central France, 20 out of 27 of the town council's elected representatives, including the president of the department, have resigned to protest against the mayor's management style. On top of that, it seems like the problems could also be in part down to the fact that the mayor seems to be stoking the flames of a dispute between the department president and a politician who could replace the mayor next term. As a result of the series of resignations, fresh elections will have to take place by the end of the year.

