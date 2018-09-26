French Word of the Day: Dis donc!

<p><strong>Why have we chosen<i> Dis donc</i>?</strong></p><p>This is an expression you'll hear used a lot in everyday conversion and it's a great to drop in here and there yourself if you want to sound authentically French. </p><p><strong>So what exactly does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Dis donc </i>has several translations into English. </p><p>While it literally means 'say then' it would really be equivalent to 'wow', 'goodness', 'hey!', 'well,' and 'listen' and is usually used to express surprise or admiration. </p><p>But it can also be used to reinforce a negative comment, such as in the following example: <i>Dis donc, tu es à ma place, là!</i> (Hey! you're in my spot!).</p><p>You can also tack on other words to give the expression a slightly different meaning. </p><p>For example, <i>Bah, dis donc! </i>might sound more like a noise likely to come from a percussion instrument but if you use it in French conversation it means 'Well, I never!' or 'You don't say!'.</p><p>Similarly, <i>Eh bien, dis donc!</i> can also mean 'Well, I never!' or 'You don't say!' and if used in an ironic way means 'Oh don't mind me!' and 'That's quite alright!'. </p><p>It's also worth noting that <i>Dis donc</i> is the tu form of this expression, the plural or formal vous form is <i>Dites donc </i>and you're much more likely to hear it conversation than in written form. </p><p><b>Examples</b></p><div><i>Je ne savais pas qu'on pouvait passer par là dis donc! - </i>Well, I didn't know we could go this way.</div><div> <span style="white-space:pre"> </span></div><div><i>Dis donc, tu es très en beauté ce soir! - </i>Wow, you look very beautiful this evening!</div><div>(The above two examples come from <a href="http://www.wordreference.com/fren/Dis%20donc" target="_blank">wordreference.com</a>)</div><div><div><i>Dites donc, j'ai vu vos grandparents samedi soir. - </i>By the way, I saw your grandparents Saturday night.</div></div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><i><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></i></a></div><div><i><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537946571_WOTDSept26.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 496px;" /></i></div>