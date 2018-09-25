These are France's most popular baby names in 2018

French statistics agency INSEE has published a list of the 20 most popular baby names across France in 2018 and the findings may come as a surprise to some.

In fact, a first glance at the girls names and you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a list of the most popular baby names in the UK.

Emma takes the crown for the girls, followed by Louise and then Jade.

Although while Emma might sound very English, it is believed to have a Germanic origin while Louise is also a very traditional name in France and is the female version of the French name Louis. And while we are at it, Jade has Spanish origins.

It's a big day for the name Emma which knocked Louise off the top of the podium after a decade of being the most popular female baby name in France.

Photo: Le Monde and Alan Light/ Wikimedia