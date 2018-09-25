French Expression of the Day: 'Un truc de ouf!'

<div><strong>Why have we chosen <i>un truc de ouf</i>?</strong></div><div>It is an expression you'll hear out and about all the time in France and like a lot of common expressions, it's not one you're likely to come cross in French class. </div><div>In fact, it's such a common expression that it's even used in news headlines (see below). </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537857999_truc_de_ouf_1.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 303px;" /></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537857979_truc_de_ouf2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 319px;" /></div><div><strong>So, what does "un truc de ouf" mean?</strong></div><div>Breaking the expression down, the word <i>truc</i> is commonly used to mean 'thing' or 'thingymajig'. You might hear someone say <i>c’est où le truc</i>? (where’s the thingy gone?) if they can’t find something, and also can’t remember the word for what they have lost. </div><div>The <i>ouf </i>part of this expression is verlan, a common French form of slang which involves mixing the letters in a word to create a new word with a similar meaning. Rearrange the letters in <i>ouf </i>and you get <i>fou </i>which is the normal French word for 'crazy'.</div><div>This might make you think <i>un truc de ouf,</i> literally, 'a crazy thing', has negative connotations, but it’s actually used (most often by younger French people) to describe something exceptional, or out of the ordinary, often in a positive way. </div><div>This versatile expression can be used informally to describe an event, a place, an experience, a great deal... basically anything you find exceptional. </div><div>It is a variation of <i>un truc de fou</i>, (and related to the phrase <i>une histoire de fou</i> or 'a crazy story', although this expression has more negative connotations).</div><div><strong>How can I use <i>un truc de ouf </i>in conversation? </strong></div><div>If you saw a film that really blew your mind you might say, c<i>’était un truc de ouf!</i> (It was so good!).</div><div>Or, to describe a negative experience you might say <i>Je suis bloqué dans un embouteillage, dépuis 8h. C’est un truc de ouf!</i> (I’ve been stuck in a traffic jam since 8 am. It’s crazy.)</div><div><strong>Examples</strong></div><div>From the headlines above:</div><div><i>Bac. Un truc de ouf. - </i>The baccalaureate. A crazy thing.</div><div><i>Un truc de ouf! Le reve eveille des Bleus champions du monde - </i>A crazy thing! The waking dream of the Blues -- champions of the world</div><div>And some other examples:</div><div><i>Il m’est arrivé un truc de ouf. - </i>Something crazy happened to me.</div><div><i>Je cherchais un hotel en ligne et j’ai trouvé un truc de ouf! - </i>I was looking for a hotel online and I found an amazing place!</div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537858407_WOTD.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 488px;" /></strong></div>