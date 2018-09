Passersby and shoppers in front of Galeries La Fayette in Paris's 9th arrondissement were left stunned on Monday night after yet another driver mistook a Metro station entrance for an underground car park entrance.

The distracted motorist drove onto the pavement and - ignoring the large “Metro” signpost just outside the entrance - sped up to the underground steps, by which stage it was too late to reverse out of the sticky situation he or she had gotten himself into.

Galeries Lafayette : Une automobiliste confond l'entrée du parking et une bouche de métro... pic.twitter.com/9RPyiiISuU — Louis de Corbière (@LdeCorbiere) September 24, 2018

According to footage by BFMTV, the grey Toyota was left lodged in a downward position, almost completely blocking the entrance to the Chaussée d'Antin-La Fayette station.

PARIS - Une voiture s’encastre dans une sortie de métro proche des galeries La Fayette pic.twitter.com/TkzwsiLG5E — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 24, 2018

The vehicle has since been removed using a crane.

This is the latest in a long list of gaffes by Paris drivers, who routinely forget to double check whether they are indeed heading to a cark park or towards quite possibly their most embarrassing moment ever (click on photos to read stories).

Nobody was injured in Monday’s blunder, but previous incidents have left Paris metro users who were heading in and out of the station injured by the oncoming vehicle.