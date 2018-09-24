French Word of the Day: Grave!

<p><strong>Why have we chosen <i>grave</i>?</strong></p><p>This is a word that you’ll hear used in formal and colloquial French but the meaning can change depending on the context and the speaker. </p><p>Confused already?<i> Ce n’est pas grave,</i> read on…</p><p><strong>So what exactly does <i>grave</i> mean?</strong></p><p><i>Grave </i>comes from the Latin <i>gravis </i>meaning heavy, and in official French means 'serious'. You might read about <i>une faute grave</i> (serious misconduct) or <i>un blessé grave</i> (seriously injured person) in the news.</p><p>You’ve probably also heard plenty of French people say <i>ce n’est pas grave</i>, meaning 'it doesn’t matter' or 'it’s not a problem' in conversations. </p><p>However in spoken French, particularly among young people, the word <i>grave </i>on its own has started to pepper conversations as a kind of intensifier used to show agreement. </p><p>It can be used as a response (meaning something like 'indeed' or 'seriously'), to confirm an opinion for example, <i>Tu ne </i><i>trouves</i><i> pas </i><i>que</i><i> </i><i>c'est</i><i> </i><i>bon</i><i>?</i> (It's good, don't you think). To which you could respond: <i>Grave!</i> (Absolutely!).</p><p>It could also confirm a fact like, <i>Vous </i><i>avez</i><i> perdu le match?</i> (Did you lose the match?). <i>Grave!</i> (Totally!).</p><p>Similarly, <i>grave</i> can also be used in a sentence to emphasize a point being made, such as the very familiar <i>ça claque grave!</i> (It's so awesome!).</p><p>Throwing <i>grave</i> into conversations as an adverb in this way isn’t technically correct usage, but it certainly is very common. </p><p><strong>So how can I use <i>grave</i> in spoken French? </strong></p><p>Cautiously! This is colloquial French, mostly used among young people so be aware of the context you’re in before you use it. Here are some different ways you might hear it in spoken French:</p><p><i>J’ai faim grave</i>.</p><p>I’m so hungry.</p><p><i>C’est un peu loin, hein? – Grave!</i></p><p>It’s a bit far isn’t it? - Seriously!</p><p><strong>Read Also:</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word"><strong>For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537782120_word.of.the.day.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 572px;" /></p>