France to ban electric scooters from pavements

<p>Borne has said she wants to introduce a new law that would force electric scooters off pavements and onto roads and cycle paths.</p><p>Electric scooters have taken off in France in recent years particularly in big cities like Paris and Lyon.</p><p>While some riders will use the roads many stick to footpaths to avoid traffic lights and cars but that makes pavements more hazardous for pedestrians.</p><p>The fact some of the more powerful scooters can reach speeds of 40km/h suggests they should be on the roads along bikes, which are forbidden from pavements.</p><p>But there is nothing in current French law that bans electric scooters from the pavements, however Borne has vowed to change that.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537788234_000_16E7CT.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>"We are going to clarify that pedestrians have priority on the pavement, because vulnerable people must be able to use them without worrying," said Borne.</p><p>A transport bill that will be presented in October will include a new law that forces the electric scooters onto roads and cycle paths.</p><p>"Mayors will be able to adapt the law depending on the situation locally," Borne added.</p><p>However the transport minister dismissed the idea of forcing electric scooter users to obtain a special kind of license which is the case for riders of certain mopeds.</p>