The new French budget measures that affect how much money you will have

French Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin who presented the 2019 budget on Monday has boasted about the measures being the "biggest drop in taxes for households since 2008".

"More than €6 billion euros of levies and taxes will be returned to French people next year," the government vowed.

Some of the measures could leave you that little bit richer while others will see your pocket take a hit.

Here's what you need to know.

Private sector workers

Anyone working in the private sector should see their salary rise next year thanks to the government deleting two separate levies or social charges from their pay. Contributions (cotisations) for illness (0.75%) and unemployment (2.4%) that are deducted from worker's pay each month will no longer be taken. Although it isn't really a new measure. In fact, the move was decided in 2017 as part of the 2018 budget, with the cotisations slashed first in January 2018 and the second cut set to take place in October However the government has included this measure in their overall savings of €6 billion for 2019 which some have understandably labelled a deceptive move. Nevertheless it will be the first year that private sector workers won't be paying these charges and so if you're among them, you might be feeling a tad more flush. Essentially the bigger the salary the bigger the saving due to the fact the contributions increase with wages. Those earning the minimum salary in France (SMIC) which is around €1,480 a month should see a saving of around €132 a year in 2018 and by 2019 that saving will have increased to €263. For those earning €3,000 a month the saving is estimated to be around €530 a year by 2019.

Council tax