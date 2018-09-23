The words you need to know if you have children in France

Toto:

​Pacifier, paci, binky, dummy - using a tétine or toto, as it’s called by the littles, is almost a requirement for starting at the crèche, French daycare. On the first day the staff will ask if you’ve brought your child’s toto and doudou. Which brings us onto....

Doudou:

​Coming from the word doux, or soft, the doudou is the most important member of your family in it’s role as your child’s comfort animal or blanket. God forbid anything happen to the doudou. You may have heard of SOS Medicin, well there is also SOS Doudou, where desperate parents can place ads looking for long lost doudous.

Goûter: ​

Essentially the most important meal of the day for French children. From 4 o’clock onwards, or whenever the school doors open up, children make the mad dash to claim their after-school snacks. Who wouldn’t love to eat a chocolate sandwich as one of their “meals.” It’s true, the French don’t snack, but when they do, they do it right. Goûter is essentially what an apéro is for adults - the excuse to unwind at the end of a long day, indulging in something delicious.

Zizi/Zizette​:

The French baby word for private parts, male and female. Now there is a school of thought that says you should use the real words, but personally I don’t agree and when it comes to alternatives names I really think the French have nailed it. Finding the right word for these parts can be tough and so many get it so wrong; take ‘Willy’ or ‘Fanny’ - two names ruined by the English language. They also don’t have that icky descriptive feel of ‘front bottom’ or just the

plain wrong that is ‘winkle, weiner or wee-wee. (How horrible did that make you feel even reading it?) Also how often do you get to use a word beginning with z? Great for Scrabble.

Pipi/Caca:

​Well any parent has to deal with a lot of both pipi and caca, that’s a given. But for children, and many adults, toilet humor rules supreme. Nothing makes a toddler laugh more than caca - extra points for ‘caca boudin’ the essential playground curse-word for the 6 and under set. For this reason I may even add ‘prout’ or fart to the list. Since you’re covered in it most of the time you may as well laugh.

Bêtise​:

In French schools ‘une bêtise’ or naughtiness is not tolerated. Bêtise include almost anything that involves children not doing exactly what the teacher says from talking in class, walking when they should be sitting, or refusing to eat their cheese course. Doing a bêtise results in children being ‘puni’ - punished another word you will soon be familiar with. The ‘roi de bêtise’ is perhaps Le Petit Nicolas, a storybook character who gets up to all sorts of mischief. French parents delight in reading this bedtime story to their children. Perhaps that’s why Nicolas remains a top choice for boy names since the 1970s. The French love rules, but like Nicolas, they love to break them.