Yoga or Pilates: Which is right for you?

Every time I see my friends it seems like one of them has recently decided to take up either yoga or Pilates. The two activities have become increasingly popular in recent years as more people become aware of how important these movements are to our overall health.

Personally, I love yoga - however, many of my friends have decided to take up Pilates. But what are the differences between the two disciplines and which one should you take up? Here's a guide to which exercise is right for you…

**What exactly is yoga?**

Yoga originated in India and is presented as a philosophy. It’s about self-knowledge through physical exercises, breathing and meditation. During body exercises called Asanas, all muscles are stretched and then released in order to increase flexibility and strength.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537431441_practice-yoga-women-1024x683.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>Breathing exercises, called Pranayama, aim to connect the body with the mind through breathing. It’s common to have a sense of total relaxation after an intense yoga session. To find the practice that is right for you, don't hesitate to try different classes (Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Hatha, Yin, Kundalini, Jivamukti, etc). <a href="http://www.thelocal.fr/20180824/which-yoga-class-is-right-for-you-a-guide-for-aspiring-yogis-urban-sports-club-tlccu" target="_blank">Read our comprehensive guide here</a>.</p><p><strong>Yoga is great if you want…</strong></p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p>Improved mobility</p></li><li dir="ltr"><p>To strengthen your muscles</p></li><li dir="ltr"><p>To get rid of back pain and other internal tensions</p></li><li dir="ltr"><p>To exercise both your body and mind</p></li><li dir="ltr"><p>To strengthen your self-awareness</p></li><li dir="ltr"><p>To relax and feel a sense of accomplishment</p></li></ul><p><strong>And what is Pilates?</strong></p><p>This complete body training takes its name from its founder Joseph Pilates and was developed during the First World War to improve the strength and flexibility of soldiers. In the 1960s the method became hugely popular in New York and the practice has continued to grow since.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1537431454_practice-pilates-women-1024x683.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>The objective is to work your core and improve posture by strengthening your pelvic floor, your lower back and abdominal muscles. This region is called the "powerhouse" of the human body. As in yoga, the muscles are stretched and released again. Breathing also plays an important role in intensifying the exercises and relieving tension.

Unlike yoga where only a mat is necessary, Pilates can be practised using specific equipment, such as a "reform".

Pilates is great if you want…

- To relieve tension and back pain
- To strengthen your spine
- To improve your agility
- Improve your posture
- If you're looking for a complement to another sport

**Which to choose: yoga or Pilates?**

There are several similarities between these disciplines, however, the key differences are that Pilates is newer than yoga, uses additional devices and is more fluid. 