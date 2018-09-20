The hidden costs of moving to France you need to know about

Moving is considered to be among the most stressful things you can do in life and unsurprisingly that stress can multiply when you're moving to a foreign country.

Most who make the dream move to France don't have much money to spare and have to stick to a tight budget.

But many are surprised by all the hidden costs that add up. Moving to France costs a lot more than the property you buy and the ferry and flight tickets.

Here's a look at some of the extra costs you need to think about when you're at the planning stage, thanks to those who have made the move.

Logistics

How

Getting your possessions from one country to another is certainly one of the more substantial costs you'll face when moving to France whether you're coming from the UK or US.

But it can be hard to get an idea of what you should be paying if you've never done it before and costs can vary dramatically depending on how much you're looking to bring with you, how big those items are and exactly how long the journey is.

So, when you think about your move you'll need to factor in the size of the move, with the trip costing more depending on the weight and volume of what you are taking with you.

Then there's distance, route and transportation method.

Website reallymoving -- a UK price comparison site for moving services -- has collected data from households proposing to move to France from locations across the UK between August 2016 and August 2017.

They've compared the costs of moving the entire contents of a home, moving all items except large furniture and moving only smaller personal items.

The lowest average cost they calculated for a move from the UK to France was £1,039, for only small, personal items from a one bedroom property with the highest average cost coming in at £3,423 for taking the entire contents of a four bedroom property.

You can find a lot more detail here to give you an idea of how much you should be forking out for a move from the UK to France.

Meanwhile, if you're moving from the US it's a lot trickier to work out an average what with the distances potentially being covered varying so greatly. However several companies including MoveHub will provide you with several quotes from major international shipping companies.

Photo: AFP

When

This is something you might not give a lot of consideration to when planning your move but it can have a big impact on the amount your move costs.

The cost of transport, including trains and ferries, can go up dramatically at certain times of the year.

So, if you have a say over when you move then doing so outside of popular holiday times could save you some money especially if you're moving to places people typically visit in spring and summer, such as Paris or the south of France.

And remember that if you're planning to drive to your new home, you'll potentially face the cost of road tolls which can greatly affect the price of your journey.

The main auto-route – or motorway – heading south from Calais, for example, costs €22.10 if you are going to Paris in a car.

Meanwhile, taking the motorway all the way down to Lyon with a caravan will set you back a hefty €93.90.

Alternatively you could instead use the routes nationales -- the French equivalent of our A-roads -- which are free to use but will take you longer.

You can use autoroutes.fr to avoid any nasty surprises on your travels.

Photo: AFP

Admin

It's something everyone dreads but if you're moving to France it will quickly become part of everyday life. And the good thing is you will soon get used to it.

And the admin that goes into keeping up with French bureaucracy, particularly when you've just moved to France, doesn't just take time, it can also come with a fairly hefty price tag.

For example, when navigating applying for all the documents you'll need to start your life properly in France, you'll probably need a few copies of your birth certificate.

But don't fall into the trap of feeling smug if you're one of the few people who has managed to hold onto their original copy... because you need one that's dated in the last three months and translated into French by an approved translator.

So, when you're applying for your carte vitale (health card), remember that you'll need to factor in around €50 extra to cover the translation as well as whatever it costs you to order a new birth certificate.

Visas

If you're someone who needs a visa to live in France, then don't forget to factor this into your budget.

For US citizens, the application fee for a long term visa is $138.

Obviously, British citizens who want to live in France don't need to a visa although that could change after Brexit ... watch this space.

During the planning stage, it's worth looking at which documents you'll need and working out how much it will cost you to get hold of them so there are no (or at least fewer) surprises down the road.

READ HERE for a closer look at the documents you'll need when living in France.

And bear in mind if you are American your local US consulate might not handle the issue you need resolving.

One American who lives in Brittany told The Local they were forced to make several trips to the US embassy in Paris and back (which can be pricey) to sort out their kids' visas.

Photo: Mactrunk/Depositphotos

Bank accounts

Some of you may be surprised to find out that simply having a current account in France will set you back a small amount each month.

But while this might come as something of a shock, it won't dent your paycheck by too much.

For a standard current account, people usually pay around €30 to €50 plus a year although exactly how much you'll have to cough up will depend on the kind of account and bank card you have.

Property

Pets

There are many of you who will be including your canine and feline companions in your move to France.

And while you might not be able to bear the thought of leaving them behind, there are potentially some considerable costs that go hand in hand with bringing a pet with you.

Firstly they will need to have a rabies injection and be micro-chipped -- in that order.

According to moving website MoveHub, the average cost of getting rabies injections is £15 in the UK and about the equivalent in dollars in the US. Meanwhile, in the UK it costs about £40 to get your pet micro-chipped and in the US it costs an average of $24.

If you're moving to France from the UK with a dog, cat or ferret, you'll also need something called a pet passport which is a bit like a health certificate. The good news is that unlike the version for humans, it lasts for the animal's whole lifetime -- the bad news is it will add around £120 to your costs.

Meanwhile, if you're coming from the US you will need a health certificate for your pet to show that they are okay to travel, with this document varying quite dramatically in price. Expect to fork out between $50 and $250 (including vaccination fees).