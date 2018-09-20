French Word of the Day: Du coup... Du coup... Du coup...

Why have we chosen this word?

This is one of those French words that's difficult to translate and yet you'll hear it peppered throughout conversation when you're in France.

In fact, if you're listening in on a chat between two French people, sometimes it sounds as if "du coup" features in almost every other sentence.

You'll also see it used sometimes in headlines (see below).

So, what does it mean?

This French term literally means "of the blow" but in conversation it is used to mean "so that means", "consequently", "as a result", "so" and "and so".

And it is (very) frequently used as a vague filler phrase which pops in conversation similarly to how "like" peppers the speech of an American teenager.

French language blogger Marc Olivier said, "Chances are, if you take 'du coup' out of an average conversation, you won't lose anything."

It can bewilder French learners who don't understand how to use it or when it's appropriate but as it's so popular with native speakers, if you start using it regularly you'll start to sound like a local.

Of course, that's if you can say it correctly. As many French people have pointed out, anglophones can have trouble with the “ou” sound in "du coup". and you don't pronounce the 'p' of course.