French farmers furious as France announces more bears for the Pyrenees

<div>Some 40 brown bears currently roam the range between France and Spain after France began importing them from Slovenia in 1996 after the native population </div><div>had been hunted to near-extinction.</div><div>The latest move to increase their numbers infuriated farmers who have long complained about the predators killing sheep and other livestock.</div><div>The addition of two more females was announced by former environment minister Nicolas Hulot last March as part of a 10-year "Bear Plan" to increase </div><div>their numbers to some 50 sexually mature bears.</div><div>Opponents had been hoping that following Hulot's shock resignation last month -- he accused President Emmanuel Macron's government of insufficient action on green causes -- his successor might roll back the plan.</div><p><img alt="What\'s the story? Sheep carcasses, blood and scuffles in a French village" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/7511f5387a1e4d6c2206c5339fb11b2d9521f3d491b88d34c270431fbe590da1.jpg" style="height: 426px; width: 640px;" title="What\'s the story? Sheep carcasses, blood and scuffles in a French village" /><i>Farmers are watched by gendarmes as they protest the re-introduction of bears to the area in the south-western French department of Pyrenees-Atlantiques. Photo: AFP </i></p><div>But Francois de Rugy, after meeting with around 60 farmers and lawmakers in the southwestern city of Pau, told journalists the bears would be released "by </div><div>early October".</div><div>The news prompted most of the participants at the meeting to walk out shortly after it started.</div><div>"What good is talking if the decision has already been made? We left," said Etienne Serna, the mayor of Aramits who acts as spokesman for an anti-bear </div><div>association.</div><div>Meanwhile, around 200 shepherds and farmers who had refused to meet with Rugy held a protest in Asasp-Arros, a neighbouring village at the foot of the Pyrenees.</div><div>"Using all possible means, we will refuse the re-introduction of bears on our land, where they have no place," said Olivier Maurin, president of a local anti-bear group.</div><div>"And if we need weapons and rifles to make sure Francois de Rugy hears us, we'll use them," he said next to a teddy bear hanging from a noose with the words "Wanted: Dead or Toothless".</div><div>Police appeared to take the threat seriously, setting up roadblocks to the village and searching vehicles.</div><div>Environmental activists say the bears are necessary for ensuring the region's biodiversity, and point to recent elections of pro-bear mayors in several towns, despite the loss of hundreds of sheep and other livestock each year.</div><div>The government compensates farmers for any livestock deaths from bear attacks.</div>