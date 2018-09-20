France at a Glance: Today's stories from around the country

Nice

Nice airport will soon only be a short ride away from the city centre.

Tests for the new tram line linking Nice to the city's Nice-Côte d’Azur airport were successfully carried out on Thursday.

The new line 2 is scheduled to open on December 14. It should carry passengers from the city centre to the airport in 26 minutes, and transport an average of 15 000 passengers a day. City mayor Christian Estrosi inaugurated the event as well as the building of a new business district in the city.

CLICK HERE for more on this story

DIRECT. Le tramway arrive à l’aéroport de Nice ce jeudi matin https://t.co/SYrbbQ7JCi pic.twitter.com/0UeDczWcDU — Nice-Matin (@Nice_Matin) September 20, 2018

Nantes

Paris and Calais have had longstanding issues with sprawling migrant camps and recently authorities in the western city of Nantes have had the same conundrum.

This week a migrant camp where 600 people were living in the centre of the city was evacuated. 200 hundred police officers were present. The migrants were moved to five gymnasiums throughout the city, where they will be given two meals a day.

The judge who ordered the evacuation said that the situation was only temporary and that the state had to find a longer-term solution.

Nantes : la ville s'engage à "mettre à l'abri" les migrants qui campent en centre-villehttps://t.co/YQgnouuI8a pic.twitter.com/XnrXgngG5z — franceinfo (@franceinfo) September 19, 2018

CLICK HERE for more on this story

Burgundy/Côte d'Or

It's not only speeding drivers who get fined in France.

A man who was driving on a motorway between Dijon and Chalon-sur-saône in the department of Côte d'Or was given a driving ticket for driving too slowly. The driver slowed down after a car coming in the opposite direction flashed its headlights at him. Police caught him driving under 20km/h and he was fined 22 euros.

The driver vowed to fight his fine in the courts.