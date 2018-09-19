French Property of the Week: A restored chateau in rural western France

Where is it?

The property is in the heart of the village of Bouresse in the Vienne department in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of central-western France.

The charming, traditional village offers bakeries, restaurants, a library, a post office and hairdresser within walking distance from the château. Every June there is an annual village party with live music and a market.

The lively university city of Poitiers (30km away) is home to Biard Airport, which offers flights to London and Edinburgh. Limoges International Airport operates a wider range of flights throughout Europe and is 86 km away.

The property is surrounded by rolling countryside and close to the valley of the river Vienne where you can enjoy fishing, kayaking and riverside walks. The motor racing circuit Val de Vienne is 16km away and the famous haunted château du Fougeret is 7km away.

How much does it cost?

The property has been reduced from €1,181,250 to €995,000 (£884,792 or $1,162,159) depending on exchange rates.

Describe the property

The château comprises 740m2 of livable space spread over four floors, and set in extensive grounds. The current owners host weddings and group holidays in the property.

Launched as a holiday home for groups in 2017 it has a full summer calendar & its first booking as a wedding venue.

The ground floor features a set of interconnected rooms, which can be opened up for large parties. These include and entrance hall and stone stairwell, family room, ballroom, tiled rear hall and dining room. The ground floor also features an oak-panelled study, two kitchens, laundry room, sauna and jacuzzi.

The first floor has four double en-suite guest bedrooms as well as a private one-bedroom apartment, accessible via a servants’ stairway.

The second floor has 2 single bedrooms, 2 double bedrooms, a shared bathroom and a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom. There is also access to an unconverted attic room.

Many rooms in the château feature charming original details including carved marble fireplaces, tapestries, hand-painted walls and original carpet and parquet flooring.

Views from the château overlook the stunning landscaped gardens, orchards, orangerie, paved courtyard and heated swimming pool on the grounds of the property.

The grounds also contain undeveloped outbuildings such as stables and a wine cellar, which could be used for tastings.

Why buy it?

Didi Hawkins, from Leggett Immobilier says: "A rare home to be proud of. The Chateau has been sympathetically and expertly restored leaving nothing to be done other than move in and begin your aristocratic lifestyle, or maintain and extend the thriving business enterprise that comes with repeat bookings.

"This impressive home presents a rare opportunity to buy into French history and at the same time benefit from a healthy annual income. It is large enough to be productive but not too large to be unmanageable."

And the photos:

And here's a video...