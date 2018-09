Where is it? The house is located in Bagnols-en-Foret, a picturesque village in the Var department of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in the south east of France. It is surrounded by beautiful forests and is in the ideal spot for enjoying the many pleasures of the sunny south of France. The house is also close to four different golf courses including the famous Terre Blanche golf course which is easily reached within 15 minutes. The TGV passes through St Raphael which is just 20 minutes away and known for its lovely beaches and restaurants. Nice Airport is 50 km away and offers regular flights to the UK and most other European countries.

How much does it cost?

The property has been reduced from €871,500 to €787,000 (£701,440 or $912,659) depending on exchange rates.

Describe the property

The house comprises 218m2 of livable space which includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The entrance leads into a lovely space with an open plan kitchen and dining room organised around a fireplace.

The property has a covered terrace area and summer kitchen. The double patio doors ensure that the space is lovely and light and you are never far away from the huge exterior terrace and swimming pool, both of which provide amazing views.

A spiral staircase takes you up into the tower where you will find, on the first floor, a large master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and separate toilet. The landing on this area is used as a study by the current owners and there is access onto a large terrace area which has steps down into the rear garden.

On the second floor there are a further two double bedrooms and family bathroom and all the rooms are built into the large tower so they have curved walls and exposed beam work.

Back on the ground floor there is an independent apartment with a bedroom and sitting room, bathroom, dressing room and separate toilet -- a space which is perfect for hosting guests or for renting out.

Why buy it?

Estate agent Leggett Immobilier says: "This superb 'Mas en Pierre' (Provencal stone farmhouse) is found nestled in a stunning setting yet with easy access to the village, motorway and beaches. With fantastic views out over the countryside and beyond it offers the perfect Cote d'Azur lifestyle. Viewing is highly recommended."

And the photos

For more information about the property and for others in the south of France visit Leggett Immobilier