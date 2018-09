According to Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne this figure represents a 40 percent increase on the five-year period before French President Emmanuel Macron was elected.

The decision of where it was to be spent has been eagerly awaited since it was announced in January that the government would be investing €3 billion a year in improving the country's transport infrastructure.

The work will be staggered over time to avoid incurring large expenses immediately.

So where will the new lines run?

The new LGV (Lignes a Grande Vitesse) rail lines are set to run from: