'One in five French people can't afford three meals a day'

Just over one fifth of the French people surveyed (21 percent) said they were unable to afford a healthy diet, comprising three meals a day and 27 percent said they did not have the financial means to buy fruit and vegetables on a daily basis.

For 86 percent of those on the lowest incomes, consuming fresh fruits and vegetables and paying for school meals are a frequent problem.

More than one in two French people with monthly incomes of less than €1,200 said they had difficulty paying for their children's school meals and nearly half (48 percent) find it difficult to eat a varied diet.

Moreover, 59 percent of French people admit to worrying that they are in a more precarious financial situation than before.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

"The right to food is not fulfilled in our country," the National Secretary of the Secours Populaire Richard Béninger told the French press.

Holidays are "problematic"