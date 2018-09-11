French police launch hunt for endangered tortoises stolen from nature park

<p>The A Cupulatta park in Vero, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) northeast of Ajaccio, issued its appeal on Facebook on Monday after discovering the missing adult tortoises, recognisable by their distinctive black-and-yellow shells.</p><p>"These tortoises cannot be legally sold so can only be destined for trafficking," the park wrote.</p><p>It also warned that wild turtle populations could be at risk if the Hermann's were stolen by anti-zoo activists who might be planning to release the tortoises.</p><p>"They could contaminate wild populations with fatal germs, since they've been kept in captivity for a long time and have been exposed to animals and people which wild turtles aren't used to seeing," the park said.</p><p>"Share this message: the turtles may still be in Corsica," it added.</p><p>Police have opened an inquiry, according to the local prosecutor Eric Bouillard.</p><p>A Cupulatta bills itself as the only site in Europe dedicated to the breeding and protection of turtles from around the world, housing 170 species and more than 3,000 animals.</p><p>The land-based Hermann's turtles, which grow to 18 to 20 centimetres (7 to 8 inches) as adults, are found around the Mediterranean but have been threatened in recent years by loss of habitat.</p><p>The International Union for Conservation of Nature, a Swiss-based NGO, classifies the turtle as "near threatened" on its Red List of species at risk.</p>