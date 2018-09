It's not time to pack away your swimsuit and sun lounger quite yet in France.

The weather is set to remain hot and sunny across much of France during the week ahead, with the mercury expected to rise to a scorching 33C in some parts of the country on Wednesday, according to France's national weather agency Meteo France.

Weather forecast for Wednesday. Map: Meteo France

The hottest temperatures are expected to be hit Auxerre in Burgundy, Lyon and Bourges in central France.

Monday afternoon is set to be mostly sunny, with temperatures expected to reach 21C in the port city of Brest in Brittany and Cherbourg in the north west.

However those in Lyon and Montélimar in the south east are set for a real late summer scorcher with temperatures set to reach 32C.

In Paris, temperatures are set to hit 28C on Tuesday while the mercury will reach a sizzling 33C in Bordeaux.

After the heat reaches is peak on Wednesday, temperatures are set to drop across most of the country on Thursday before picking up again on Friday.

Summer 2018 was the second hottest on record in France, Meteo France recently confirmed , with temperatures in July and August averaging 2C higher than seasonal norms.

With this summer ranking as the second hottest on record, 2018 follows hot on the heels of 2003 -- the hottest -- when temperatures were 3.2C above seasonal norms. This is according to weather records since 1959 which compare temperatures from July 1st to August 31st, also known as the meteorological summer.

Photo: AFP