Newly released French bittersweet comedy, ‘Roulez Jeunesse’ follows the charismatic Eric Judor as a surrogate father, struggling with parenthood. On Friday September 14th we'll bring it to you with English subtitles, preceded by a stand-up comedy show in English starring Amber Minogue and Luke Thompson.

Lost in Frenchlation is kicking off the rentrée with a caustic and endearing comedy about a once famous entertainer. ‘Guy’ closed The Cannes Critics' Week, don’t miss out on the one and only screening with English subtitles on Sunday, September 9th.

Premiering at the Director’s Fortnight in Cannes, the Tarantino-esque ‘Le Monde Est à Toi’ (‘The World is Yours’) is the long overdue gangster movie that French audiences have been waiting for. On Friday September 7th, you have a chance to see it with English subtitles.

The premier night of stand up comedy in English in Paris. Every week there is a lineup of local and international comics so funny that "even the Parisians laugh". Free entry. Just a one drink minimum and mandatory coat check. Plus "hat money" for the comedians.

Where: American Church Paris, 65 Quai d’Orsay, 75007

Date and time: September 16th at 5pm

Event by: The American Church in Paris

A FREE afternoon concert of works by Bach, Couperin, Mozart, Schubert, Chopin and more.

Dance and Film Night (French film w/ Eng. subs preceded by a dance show) Where: Club de L'Étoile, 14 rue Troyon, 75017 Date and Time: September 23rd, Drinks from 6pm, show at 7pm, screening at 7:30pm. Event by: Lost in Frenchlation Don't miss our one-night-only Dance and Movie night. On Sunday September 23rd, we’re bringing you the new French dance film ‘Break’ with a live modern dance and electronic music performance before the film. Enjoy it all over a drink with friends from the cinema bar at Club de l’Etoile just off the Champs-Élysées.

Where: British Council in Paris, 9 rue de Constantine,75007

Date and time: September 25th, 7pm

Event by: British Council

Dr Nayr Ibrahim who will be giving the talk, was until recently Head of Young Learners and Bilingual Sections at the British Council in Paris. She has worked for the British Council in France, Portugal, Egypt and Hong Kong. Her interest in bilingualism stems from her multilingual childhood, bringing up a trilingual son and her work with bilingual student.