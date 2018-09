The passengers were held on the plane at Perpignan airport in the south of France for over an hour, waiting for health authorities and paramedics to arrive.

"It is likely the child is carrying cholera and they will be evacuated to the hospital for examination," said firefighters.

The plane had travelled from Oran in Algeria, where a recent cholera epidemic has left three dead and over 70 people contaminated.

The other passengers - 147 in total - and members of the flight crew were let off the plan shortly after 3.15 pm after being held on-board for just over an hour, according to reports in the French press.

They were eventually allowed off after disinfecting their hands.

French authorities kept contact details of all passengers on the flight in order to monitor their health in the event that a case of cholera was confirmed. Cholera is transmitted through infected faecal matter, often via contaminated water or food. It causes acute diarrhoea and vomiting, inducing dehydration that if left untreated can lead to death.

Airlines travelling to and from Algeria have been told that if a passenger who was vomiting or had diarrhea that "it was their responsibility to disinfect the aircraft".