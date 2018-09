It is hoped that the lottery, inspired by the British national lottery's heritage fund, will raise a total of €15-20 million ($17 million-$23 million).

Where can I buy a ticket?

If you want to take part, the scratch cards and games are now on the shelves, with 10 percent of the cost going straight to the country's crumbling castles and perishing ponts.

Tickets are available at tobacconists and newsagents and they are stocked in nearly 30,800 places across the country so there's no excuse for missing out.

Pont d'Ondres Photo: AFP

How much is the jackpot?

Anyone who invests in a scratch card -- all of which are adorned with the "iconic" but endangered monuments -- has the chance to win a whopping €1.5 million.

Six tickets offering this top prize have been put into circulation.

Meanwhile one in three will offer some kind of cash prize with the minimum win worth €15.

And while this might seem astounding, it doesn't come cheaply, with each ticket costing €10.

The Heritage Foundation will be responsible for redistributing the 10 percent to the 270 monuments selected to receive a portion of the money.

Château de Carneville Photo: Xfigpower_Wikicommons

What about the "Heritage Super Lotto"?

The "Heritage Super Lotto" is the big draw which will happen on September 14th with tickets available for €3.

The jackpot for that is an impressive €13 million.

Which buildings will be protected?

While the total list of buildings set to receive funding from the lottery is 270, there are 18 which are considered a priority.

Among these are the Ancien Hôtel-Dieu, Château-Thierry in the department of Aisne, Villa Viardot, Bougival in the Yvelines department and Fort-Cigogne, Fouesnant in the department of Finistère.

Others include the home of poet and political activist Aime Cesaire (1913-2008) on the French Caribbean island of Martinique and the Burgundy castle of Count Roger de Bussy-Rabutin (1618-1693), who was banished from the court of Louis XIV for exposing the trysts of fellow members of the nobility.

Aqueduc romain du Gier Photo: Jmh2o/Wikicommons