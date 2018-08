Wine walks, Loire Valley, September 1st - 2nd

For wine lovers out there, this is the perfect way to celebrate your favourite drink. The event offers 15 walks in the heart of France's Loire Valley which give you the chance to discover vineyards accompanied by the winemakers themselves. And, of course, the walk will be punctuated with a little bit of wine tasting along the way.

Festival of Song (Rencontres Polyphoniques), Corsica, September 11th - 15th

Since 1989, this festival in the Corsican town of Calvi has brought together singers from all over the world. At the end of the summer, concerts are organized across the town, including in the stunning Calvi Cathedral and you'll find the programme packed full of singers from countries as varied as Bulgaria, Georgia, Tibeta and Morocco.

Jazz à la Villette, Paris, August 30th - September 9th

Prolong your summer with this 12-day jazz festival at La Villette. The line-up promises an eclectic mix of pop, funk and soul as well as jazz performances. The festival, which has been running since 2002, even offers shows for children.

This year the line-up features acts from a host of big names including US star Janelle Monáe, Parisian duo Tshegue and Dhafer Youssef, as well as many exciting new performers.

If you want a taste of the kind of performances you can expect, check the video from last year's event below.